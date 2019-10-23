RCMP in Burnaby are warning the public to keep cannabis-infused edibles out of reach of children, and properly labelled, after large seizure of illegal treats that looked like regular food. (Burnaby RCMP handout)

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

Mounties are warning people to be extra cautious when it comes to cannabis-infused edibles after a recent seizure revealed just how indistinguishable they can be from regular treats.

In August, Burnaby RCMP seized a number of cannabis-infused candies, potato chips and even mac and cheese from an illegal dispensary on Imperial Street near Royal Oak Avenue.

Although edibles were still illegal during the seizure, they became legal in Canada last week and are expected to be available for purchase in the coming months.

READ MORE: B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

“When we seized these drugs we were struck at how similar they looked to store bought products” Cpl. Brett Cunningham said in a news release Wednesday. “We’re asking that if you have these kinds of edibles in your home that you are careful where you leave them and ensure they are not confused for non-cannabis products.”

Mounties warned that candy and other desserts can look attractive to children, and said that all edible cannabis products at home should be properly labelled and stored in child-resistant containers out of reach of children.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

RCMP in Burnaby are warning the public to keep cannabis-infused edibles out of reach of children, and properly labelled, after large seizure of illegal treats that looked like regular food. (Burnaby RCMP handout)

RCMP in Burnaby are warning the public to keep cannabis-infused edibles out of reach of children, and properly labelled, after large seizure of illegal treats that looked like regular food. (Burnaby RCMP handout)

Previous story
B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Just Posted

Rachel Blaney ‘humbled’ as NDP incumbent earns second term

Blaney will remain MP in North Island-Powell River riding

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

ELECTION 2019: Here are the results from our 12 B.C. races to watch

Incumbents mostly won our 12 key races, but there were a few upsets too

BREAKING: Canadian Press declares NDP’s Blaney winner in North Island-Powell River

Canadian Press is declaring NDP candidate Rachel Blaney as the winner in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Is the stethoscope dying? High-tech options pose threat

World-renowned cardiologist believes the device is just a pair of ‘rubber tubes’

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Island mom warning others as suspicious powder found in mail

“I was very uneasy … it could be coffee whitener or it could be something else in the bag.”

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

VIDEO: Chill with polar bears through an Arctic live cam

Cam reopens just ahead of Polar Bear Week

Aquilini companies deny negligence in U.S. vineyard fire that killed two kids

Fire occurred at Red Mountain Vineyard, located in southeast Washington State

Surrey cop killer gets new parole conditions

Surrey RCMP Constable Roger Pierlet, 23, was shot dead on March 29, 1974

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Most Read