(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)

‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

At least two Vancouver restaurants tried to stay open

An industry association says that restaurants defying the most recent round of public health orders should be fined and shut down immediately.

In a statement Sunday (April 4), the British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association also gave kudos to restaurants that had adapted to the new orders, which shut down indoor dining for a three-week “circuit breaker” as COVID cases have reached all-time highs recently.

“This order came unexpectedly and continues to be very costly to an industry already struggling as a result of the pandemic. These recent measures have resulted in wasted product and thousands of job layoffs across the province,” the association said in a statement. “Despite the financial loss this has caused, thousands of restaurants in British Columbia upheld their commitment to support the public health measures and complied with the closure notice.”

Association president Ian Tostenson said that the few restaurants that chose to remain open don’t represent the many that have complied.

“The actions of a few selfish, arrogant, and irresponsible restaurant owners do not in any way reflect the significant effort this industry has made to ensure public safety,” Tostenson said. “As an industry, we have worked too hard to have a few restauranteurs taint our reputation by openly defying the Provincial Health Order.”

Two Vancouver restaurants, Gusto A Taste of Italy in Olympic Village and Corduroy in Kitsilano, remained open in defiance of public health orders, even after Vancouver Coastal Health issued closure notices on April 1 and April 3, respectively.

A video posted to Twitter appeared to show guests at Corduroy shouting “get out” at authorities attempting to enforce public health orders.

In an Instagram post, the owners of Corduroy said early Sunday that they would close.

“We have sold out of food and decided to close tonight and tomorrow to celebrate Easter with our little fam,” the restaurant said in the post.

“Back open Tuesday at 4pm!”

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Most Read