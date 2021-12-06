A semi truck was caught on video passing another semi past a double solid line and a curve in the road on Highway 5A on Dec. 2. (Twitter)

A semi truck was caught on video passing another semi past a double solid line and a curve in the road on Highway 5A on Dec. 2. (Twitter)

Semi caught on camera driving erratic on Hwy 5A sparks RCMP probe

BC Highway Patrol called the move dangerous and unprofessional

The driver of a semi-truck was caught on a dash camera crossing a double solid center line on a curve, passing other semis on Highway 5A on Dec. 2.

Twitter user Pubg Warrior posted the video saying, “Reckless driving on hwy 5a, putting all the other drivers in danger (crossing double yellows on a curve).”

Transportation BC, which handles commercial vehicle safety and enforcement, is aware of the video and the incident, and its staff plans to get in touch with the carrier company involved.

Once the video went out on Twitter, BC Highway Patrol said it had a commander patrol in the area and would look into it.

“The words dangerous and unprofessional come to mind. Please don’t sacrifice safety for speed — we get the pressures you are under. B.C . can’t afford a long highway closure due to Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crashes. Please slow down!” wrote BC Highway Patrol.

On Dec. 6, BC Highway Patrol confirmed that they continue to investigate the incident and are still hoping to speak with the driver who posted the dashcam video.

Highway 5A between Princeton and Kamloops has become the major route for commercial truck traffic since the Coquihalla was closed due to flooding damage. This has led to huge increases in truck traffic on the road.

BC Highway Patrol has been stepping up its patrols of both Highway 3 and 5A since it became the only route from the Lower Mainland to the Interior and the rest of Canada.

READ MORE: Highway 97 traffic sees huge spike in traffic

Unfortunately, with more traffic has come fatalities. Three people died in a head-on crash involving transport trucks on Highway 3.

READ MORE: Five fatal crashes in a week on Hwy 3 and Hwy 97

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 5Transportation

Previous story
Conviction overturned for U.S. man whose DNA linked him to B.C. couple’s 1987 killing
Next story
B.C.’s storm recovery ‘trending in the right direction,’ but gas rationing to remain

Just Posted

Woss-north’s weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to fall after hitting a high of 73. (BCCDC photo)
North Island’s weekly COVID-19 numbers drop from 33 to 22

Raven Barudin (centre), Grade 4-5 teacher at the T’lisalagi’lakw School of the ‘Namgis First Nation, received a 2021 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence for her innovative teaching practices in a First Nation cultural environment. Photo contributed
Alert Bay teacher earns Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence

Cermaq’s Burdwood fish farm, which is around 45 km northeast of Port McNeill in the Broughton Archipelago, was the source of a diesel spill March 4-5, 2017. Tania Dick submitted photo
Cermaq fined $500,000 for 2017 diesel spill at fish farm northwest of Campbell River

Snow along the highway in Nanaimo. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all of Vancouver Island overnight Sunday and Monday, Dec. 5-6. (News Bulletin file photo)
Snowfall warning issued for all of Vancouver Island