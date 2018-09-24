RCMP Commissioner Beverley Busson speaks at the opening of the $40 million RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina on Wednesday, May 23, 2007.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe)

Senate seats filled in B.C., Saskatchewan

Canada’s newest senators are the first woman to lead the RCMP and a Cree Metis businessman

The first woman to hold the reins of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a Cree Metis businessman are the two newest members of the Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making the appointments to fill seats in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Beverley Busson will take the seat in B.C. and Martin Klyne will fill the vacancy in Saskatchewan.

Busson served as commissioner of the RCMP on an interim basis in 2006, which made her the first woman to hold the position.

She was part of the first wave of women to enter the force, and later she was one of the first female RCMP officers to work in plain clothes and undercover.

READ MORE: Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Klyne served as chief operating officer of the company overseeing the Regina Pats Hockey Club, a lecturer at the First Nations University of Canada and publisher of two Postmedia Network Inc. newspapers — the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post.

Trudeau has now appointed 40 senators since late 2015 on the advice of an arm’s-length board.

In a statement, Trudeau says he expects the two newest members of the upper chamber to “work diligently and with integrity to serve the best interests of the country and all Canadians.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cap rent increases at inflation rate, B.C. task force recommends

Just Posted

Fishin’ Corner: Stand up for your fishing rights

“Don’t give in to DFO and their quota bureaucracy that the fish belong to everyone.”

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

North Island Tour De Rock rider Benjamin Leah leads team to Port Hardy

“You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through.”

Get ready for a week of sunshine across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high teens all this week

PRACC Chair Fred Robertson happy with how windmill blade display turned out

“Rotary really stepped up, which was excellent.”

Ottawa area residents take stock of tornado rubble as Ford tours the ruins

A tornado on Friday afternoon tore roofs off of homes, overturned cars and felled power lines in the Ottawa community of Dunrobin and in Gatineau, Que.

Newfoundland’s popular ‘merb’ys’ calendar is back

The calendar of burly, bearded mermen posing against scenic backdrops for charity returns

Cap rent increases at inflation rate, B.C. task force recommends

MLAs say drop annual increase that would allow 4.5% rise next year

Nanaimo woman envisions Vancouver Island’s first cat café

Business idea still in early planning stages and hopes to be open next year

School, church and old mining site make Heritage BC’s 1st ever ‘watch list”

The list includes sites in need of protection to maintain B.C.’s culture and history

Yowza! Twerk, emoji and facepalm are added to Scrabble dictionary, OK?

Merriam-Webster has announced 300 new words have been added to the spelling game

LGBTQ activists, allies in Victoria counter anti-SOGI protest with rally of their own

Lower Mainland activists plan to protest SOGI on legislature lawn, Sept. 29

Cities make power play for new fiscal order with eye to 2019 federal election

Trudeau ordered Champagne to talk with provinces and territories about ways to “address the timeliness of the flow of funds” to projects.

Trudeau arrives at United Nations, hoping to re-establish Canada on world stage

Trudeau is beginning his day at the opening of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, where he’s scheduled to deliver brief remarks later this afternoon.

Most Read