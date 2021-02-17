COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)

Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

B.C. public health officials reported another 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with three additional deaths and no new infections detected in the health care system.

There are 232 people in hospital with conditions related to the novel coronavirus, up from 226 on Tuesday, and 63 in intensive care, up from 61 on Tuesday. Another 7,238 people are under public health monitoring after identified exposure to known cases, and more than 69,000 people have recovered since the pandemic began.

There have been no new outbreaks declared in the health care system in the past day. Outbreak protocol is declared if there is even one case confirmed in a staff member, patient or resident. Outbreaks at Sunnybank Retirement Centre in Oliver and Mountain View Manor in Ladner have been declared over.

“Researchers continue to monitor and track our progress, to learn from the unique situation that the pandemic has created here in B.C. and around the world,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement Feb. 17.

A survey has been launched by the researchers at the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, B.C. Children’s Hospital and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control to understand the impacts on the mental well-being of youth. You can participate through the BCCDC online here.

To date, 176,015 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 26,030 of which are second doses. Immunization data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard: www.bccdc.ca

RELATED: B.C. sets records for heart, lung transplant procedures

RELATED: B.C. pharmacists deliver a million influenza vaccine shots

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings
Next story
Federal money channelled into whale protection research

Just Posted

Vancouver Island’s north west coast has several long inlets, and emergency planners want to know whether they’ll amplify or dissipate a tsunami. (SRD Image)
Tsunami awareness survey for northwest Vancouver Island underway

Emergency planners want to know what you know about the tsunami risk

The Port McNeill Medical Clinic has lost another doctor. (Port McNeill Medical Clinic photo)
Departing doctor cuts Port McNeill staffing in half, raises questions about clinic’s future

What does the future hold for healthcare in Port McNeill?

North Island Secondary School students raised awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls by hanging red dresses outside the building. (Rosalind McKinney photo)
NISS students hang red dresses to remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

Stephanie Elickus-Rivers is hanging more than 100 dresses from Port Hardy to Victoria.

Screenshot of Amazon Prime’s “The Mystery Mountain Project”
Documentary on Mount Waddington available on Amazon Prime

The documentary recounts the original expedition of Don and Phyllis Munday.

Black Press media file
Crime stats: Port Hardy sees decrease in RCMP files opened in 2020

“We’re still as busy as we were”

Games on a table. (Pixabay.com) **MANDATORY CREDIT**
15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

B.C. health officials said 1,533 more cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over Family Day long weekend

Kandace “Kandy” and Donnie Musgrove on their wedding day. (McKenzie Shea Photography)
With days left to live, Vancouver Island woman gets dream wedding

Community vendors pull together to deliver free, last minute wedding

Premier John Horgan posted an apology on Twitter Feb. 17, 2021, to a fellow ‘John Horgan’ who has been receiving complaints about SkyTrain project delays. (John Horgan/Twitter)
People have been complaining about SkyTrain project delays to the wrong John Horgan

Professor John Horgan teaches psychology 4,700 kilometres away in Georgia State University

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

MacDowell Rugby Academy founder Robin MacDowell and national men’s rugby sevens player Pat Kay, both graduates of Cowichan Secondary, speak to students on Wednesday, Feb. 17 about the new academy program that will debut this fall. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Vancouver Island high school unveils rugby academy

Athletes from B.C., across Canada and around the world will benefit from world-class coaching

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

More than 50 people participated in the bar-fishing demonstration fishery on Sept. 9, 2020 on the gravel bars of the Fraser River near Chilliwack. DFO officers ticketed six people and seized four rods. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. anglers plead with Ottawa for more salmon openings

Recreationals sector fears another year of restrictions could wipe out the industry

COVID-19 vaccine is checked on delivery to a Tokyo hospital Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled to begin Wednesday after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP)
Senior homes stay safe as B.C. finds 427 more cases of COVID-19

Two more senior home outbreaks declared over

A makeshift cold-weather camp that popped over Family Day long weekend in Parksville, located in the back parking lot of St. Anne’s church. (Mandy Moraes photo)
As snow falls on shelter-less B.C. town, woman builds her own makeshift homeless camp

‘There’s no doors open and these people are literally freezing’

Most Read