Senior saves son from near drowning during Family Day surf trip in Tofino

A senior rescued his son from a near drowning off Chesterman Beach in Tofino on Saturday.

Tofino RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Colin Douglas told the Westerly News a police officer was already at the beach responding to a lost child report around 2 p.m. on, Feb. 18.

“The child was found okay and well and then the RCMP member was flagged down about the surfer in distress,” Douglas said.

He said the Canadian Coast Guard, BC Ambulance and Tofino Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

“By the time all the responders attended, the individual’s father was able to paddle out and help this man who was rescued and taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment,” he said.

He said the man is in his late 40s and his father is in his 70s and that both are believed to have been visiting the area from the mainland.

Tofino Fire Chief Brent Baker told the Westerly that seven local firefighters responded and that the fire crew is trained to respond to any calls involving respiratory or cardiac distress.

“That is the majority of the work that most fire departments in British Columbia do these days,” he said, adding he was proud to see how quickly his team sprang to action over the Family Day long weekend.

“We are really fortunate to have the dedicated and passionate group of individuals that we do. We appreciate how much time they give to the community and we’re really lucky to have them.”



