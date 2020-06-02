One option for the North Island Seniors Housing building. Designs are still being considered. (Finlayson Bonet Architects)

Seniors housing in Port Hardy moves ahead with rezoning application

North Island seniors able to “age in place” in new facility, currently getting funding and permits

The north Island is one step closer to getting a 50-unit independent living seniors home.

The North Island Seniors Housing Foundation (NISHF) applied for development permits and rezoning on May 28.

There is no assisted living seniors’ housing currently in Port Hardy, so the elderly who require extra help are forced to move away.

That’s a tragedy, according to NISHF chair Gord Patterson.

“Why would you want to pull a senior away from their long-established friends and family and culture, and transplant them into a community where there are no familiar faces?”

The NISHF has been working on plans for seniors’ housing in Port Hardy for four years, since it was formed at Patterson’s kitchen table in 2016. A group of mostly retired business people were frustrated seeing seniors in need move away.

“We said, look, we have to get a place for our seniors and those who have disabilities to keep them here on the north Island. As north Islanders we should all work together to take care of our own. If each community did that could you imagine what a wonderful thing that would be?”

RELATED: North Island Seniors Housing Foundation is progressing towards its goals

Since then they have garnered strong support from the community. Eight acres of land beside the North Island Mall in Port Hardy has been reserved for the project. They expect to break ground sometime this year.

NISHF is applying to be funded by B.C.’s Community Housing Fund (CHF), part of the government’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan announced in 2018. An initial round of project approvals from this year’s applications will be announced in fall 2020.

The CHF website states that applying projects must offer mixed rental rates, with 20 per cent of the units reserved for “very low incomes,” 50 per cent for incomes up to $64,000, and 30 per cent for households with incomes up to $74,000.

Patterson added that the North Island Seniors Housing project is also aimed at providing accommodation for people with disabilities, and “domicile deficient” people.

Applications to live in the facility can already be submitted. A panel from the Ministry of Social Development & Poverty Reduction, Vancouver Island Health Authority and other stakeholders will review applicants.

NISHF’s focus now is to get input to make sure the project meets the actual needs of the community. Patterson welcomes all input.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HousingSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic
Next story
RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Just Posted

Seniors housing in Port Hardy moves ahead with rezoning application

North Island seniors able to “age in place” in new facility, currently getting funding and permits

Port McNeill curling club will be getting a brand new paint job, thanks to residents

‘The generosity of this community never ceases to amaze me!’

Vancouver Island grizzlies: moving in, or just passing through?

Lack of data makes seeming increase in grizzly sightings on the North Island an open question

VIDEO: A young Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

North Island students are back in class, sitting six-feet apart

School District 85 schools reopened June 1 for students who want to come in person

B.C. records four new COVID-19 cases, Abbotsford hospital outbreak cleared

Four senior home outbreaks also declared over, eight still active

RCMP, coroner investigate murder-suicide on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Vancouver Island school principal mourns family killed during US protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

Bateman program encourages people to sketch outside, connect with nature

#MyNatureSketch initiative encourages Canadians to become ‘bright-eyed three year olds’

Be cautious expanding COVID-19 bubble, Dr. Bonnie Henry tells B.C.

Senior homes stay off-limits as schools, businesses reopen

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

Considerations made to keep Island community’s drive-by birthday celebrations going

Trucks will tone it down or not use horns at all to bring some joy to kids and older folks

Most Read