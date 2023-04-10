Cash the horse was shot sometime overnight Sunday, April 9, on the Ladysmith end of Cedar Road and had to be put down. (Photo submitted)

Cash the horse was shot sometime overnight Sunday, April 9, on the Ladysmith end of Cedar Road and had to be put down. (Photo submitted)

‘Senseless and pointless’: Horse shot on farm south of Nanaimo

Incident happened on the Ladysmith end of Cedar Road sometime overnight Sunday, April 9

A Cedar Road family is wondering if animals in the area are safe after finding that their horse was shot this past weekend.

Cash, a 25-year-old retired farm horse, spent most of his time independently down the bluff away from the barns and house, but didn’t show up for breakfast on Sunday, April 9.

“He comes up every morning for his grain and he didn’t come up this morning, so my dad went to go look for him,” said Jonathan Cairns.

The horse was found with a gunshot wound near its shoulder, and after examining the depth of the bullet hole, “there was nothing we could do,” Cairns said. An RCMP officer who came to investigate put the horse down.

Cairns said the family feels “very violated” that someone came onto their property and shot their horse, seemingly quite deliberately.

“It was not near the road, it was not a mistake on that part of things,” he said. “And with it being a shotgun, it’s not like it was a stray bullet or something, just based on the range.”

He said a couple of years ago there were some people on the property who claimed they’d been given permission to hunt deer there, though they hadn’t been. Even still, Cairns doesn’t think anyone could have mistaken the horse for a deer.

“Now I’m really wondering, what’s going on back there? Are my kids in danger? Are my dogs in danger? It just seems so senseless and pointless…” he said. “The goal [is] just to get it out there so people realize that somebody could do this. Your animals aren’t safe.”

B.C. RCMP confirmed that Ladysmith RCMP is investigating the incident but said police haven’t determined yet exactly what happened or whether there was criminality.

READ ALSO: 17 wild horses found shot in area west of Kamloops

READ ALSO: Miniature horse recovering after ear bitten off in pit bull attack in Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsBreaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Home-based workers became younger, more diverse in U.S. during pandemic
Next story
Mother of Virginia 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted by grand jury

Just Posted

The proposed new Vancouver Island riding of Juan de Fuca-Malahat. (Electoral Boundaries Commission image)
‘Funky’ changes to new and existing provincial ridings on Vancouver Island

The Port Alice Health Centre. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice residents unhappy with losing x-ray services at the village’s health centre

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

The province is reminding people to be prepared for tsunamis. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Coastal residents should be prepared for tsunamis – Province