8.2-magnitude quake last Wednesday night followed by series of smaller quakes Thursday morning

A series of earthquakes struck off the Alaska coast starting late July 28 and continued into July 29. (United States Geological Survey map)

A series of earthquakes has been shaking the Alaska peninsula since late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

An 8.2-magnitude quake struck 104 kilometers southeast of Perryville, Alaska, at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to United States Geological Survey.

There is no active tsunami warning for the area or B.C.

More to come.

