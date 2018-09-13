Serious crash closes Highway 19A in both directions south of Campbell River

Reports indicate the accident involves a motorcycle and a dump truck laying on its side.

  • Sep. 13, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • News

A serious motor vehicle accident has closed the old Island Highway (19A) at Heard Road just south of Campbell River Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicate the accident involves a motorcycle and a dump truck laying on its side.

Drive BC said that Highway 19A is closed in both directions. An assessment is in progress and the detour is via Angles Road to Peak Road to Crawford Road.

They indicate the next update will be at 11 a.m.

A Black Press reporter is on scene and will provide more updates as they become available.

