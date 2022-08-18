Seven years since Penelakut Island teen’s murder without an arrest

Body of Deedee Brown found three weeks after her disappearance in 2015

It’s been seven years since Deedee Brown’s body was found near Norway Island. (Photo submitted)

It’s seven years since the murder of Penelakut Island teenager Delores (Deedee) Brown and no one has yet been held responsible for her death.

Brown was 19 when she did not return home the night of July 27, 2015 after being out with friends at a beach on the northeast side of Penelakut Island. Her body was discovered more than three weeks later on Aug. 19, 2015 near Norway Island after an extensive search.

Police immediately determined Brown met with foul play and commenced a homicide investigation.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit considers it an ongoing investigation, but no progress has been made recently in the case.

Cpl Alex Bérubé, an RCMP media relations officer, checked with investigators Tuesday and indicated there were no further updates to report.

No one to this day knows what happened to Brown.

It’s been especially tough on family members still searching for answers, like Deedee’s aunt Donna M. Brown. Deedee lived with her aunt from the time she was a toddler until the early teen years.

“Traumatized,” described Donna of how she’s still dealing with Deedee’s death. “So sad. Really affected me. I have to strive to keep going on and hope they’ll find justice for Deedee.”

After such a long time without an arrest, “I’m hoping something will come up soon,” she added. “We need to know something.”

Donna described Deedee as a very good girl and she was happy to help her on the path toward graduation.

“She was the quietest person when I had her growing up,” said Donna. “She kept to herself, very soft-spoken.”

Anyone who has information on the case can call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250‐380-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Deedee Brown was a very soft-spoken girl, said her aunt Donna M. Brown. (Photo submitted)

