Severe windstorm forecast for Northern Vancouver Island

You’ll want to batten down the hatches if you live on Northern Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the region, noting that “Strong southeast winds ahead of an intense low pressure system will develop Thursday morning and ease Thursday night.”

These winds may cause damage to exposed coastal sections of North Vancouver Island and the southern region of Central Coast – Coastal Sections.

The wind speed is estimated to be Southeast 90 km/h gusting to 110.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” added Environment Canada. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

