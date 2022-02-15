Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled out of court, lawyers say

Virginia Giuffre had accused the royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17

A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.

READ MORE: Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Previous story
Court denies challenge of government decision to lift mask mandate in Alberta schools
Next story
16 people arrested at Pacific Highway border crossing in South Surrey

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP asks about the GIS one-time payment during Question Period on Feb. 14. Photo courtesy Youtube.
GIS one-time payment coming earlier for affected seniors

The District of Port Hardy saw a -5.6 decline in population from 2016 to 2021. (Gazette file photo)
Tri-Port communities show growth and loss in latest census population statistics

Zim Kingston. (Black Press file photo)
Islanders’ ocean protection concerns communicated to Transport Minister

Carrot/Rotary park in Port Hardy. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Cultural and gathering space enhancements to promote downtown vitality in Port Hardy