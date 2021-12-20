Sharp-eyed social media hounds help Vancouver Island charity recover stolen truck

An image from the Society of Organized Services on Dec. 20, 2021, indicating their stolen thrift shop truck had been found. (SOS Facebook photo)

A mid-Island charity’s stolen delivery truck has been recovered thanks to the helping hand of social media.

The stolen Society of Organized Services (District 69) Thrift Shop truck, which went missing on Thursday night (Dec. 16), has been found.

Thanks to widespread sharing via social media, including the PQB News, the original post asking the public to keep an eye out had reached 49,301 people and was shared 1,046 times.

The post asked people to contact the Oceanside RCMP if they had any information on its disappearance or if they had seen the truck. SOS was notified on Saturday, Dec. 18, that police located the truck in Nanaimo and is currently being looked over at OK Tire.

The thrift shop is critical to the society’s operations and provides them with a large portion of funding needed to run vital community programs and services.

“It was disheartening to hear that our truck had been stolen, particularly at this busy time when our Christmas program is in full swing, supporting residents in need in our community,” said Susanna Newton, SOS executive director. “We were worried that this would be another significant setback in what has been a difficult couple of years for our Thrift Shop, but we were very happy to hear that the truck has been found.”

Newton thanked the RCMP and everyone who helped SOS spread the word about the missing truck.

The SOS Caring for Community at Christmas Program is currently providing gifts for children and youth in low-income families and families and individuals in need are receiving grocery store gift cards. To learn more about SOS or make a donation to the Christmas program, visit www.sosd69.com or call 250-248-2093.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

