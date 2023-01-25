Shawnigan RCMP asking for help in locating missing elderly woman

Janet Klassen reported missing on Jan. 24

Shawnigan Lake RCMP seeks help from the public in locating Janet Klassen, 81, who went missing on jan. 24. (Submitted photo)

Shawnigan Lake RCMP seeks help from the public in locating Janet Klassen, 81, who went missing on jan. 24. (Submitted photo)

Shawnigan Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Janet Klassen, who was reported missing Jan. 24.

Klassen was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of White Eagle Drive in Shawnigan Lake as she went for a walk but failed to return home.

She is described as an 81-year-old Caucasian woman with grey hair and brown eyes.

Klassen is 160 cm tall (5 foot 3 inches) and weighs 57 kg (126 lbs).

Police are very concerned for Klassen’s health and well being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Klassen is urged to contact their local police.

Missing woman

Previous story
Totem pole returning to Bella Coola, Nuxalk territory, after decades in Victoria museum
Next story
Vancouver Island 2SLGBTQ+ youth housing project will be the first of its kind in Canada

Just Posted

Volunteers and staff at the Campbell River Food Bank pose with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (third from left) and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (second from right). Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Jagmeet Singh talks affordability, just transition, housing and health care

Sports Talk with Tyson is a column that covers all things sports related in the North Island. Have some thoughts about Sports Talk with Tyson? Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
Sports Talk: High school wrestling season is definitely a grind

Port Hardy Hospital. (Island Health photo)
Doctor warns Port Hardy more resignations are coming by June, mayor writes letter to Dix

Campbell River food bank volunteer Bob Naylor helps federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh fill a bag of food for a food bank client during Singh’s visit to Campbell River on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Federal NDP leader visits Campbell River to discuss affordability, housing and food security