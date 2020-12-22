Shooting leaves one man dead in Esquimalt

One man is in custody following a fatal shooting in Esquimalt Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

One man has died after a shooting in Esquimalt Tuesday morning.

Victoria police officers were called to a suite in a multi-unit residential building in the 600-block of Grenville Avenue on Dec. 21 shortly after 5:30 a.m. There, they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

He later died in hospital.

The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived, but they were able to locate an individual and transport him to cells. Police believe it was a targeted shooting.

The file is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.

