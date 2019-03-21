Short list for new gnome home includes Parksville, Coombs

Howard, the world’s tallest gnome, located along the Island Highway near Nanoose Bay will remain on Vancouver Island. - Facebook photo/Bridget Matewish

Five potential locations have been chosen by Howard’s owners who will decide Tuesday

Five potential homes have been shortlisted for Howard, the world’s tallest gnome, three of which are in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

Nanoose Bay’s eight-metre gnome, that has stood at the Chevron gas station along the Island Highway since 1998, needs to be re-homed by April 30.

The five shortlisted locations include:

White River Resort – Sayward

Treasures, Curio and RV Park -Coombs

Log Cabin General Store – Parksville

Fast Time Grand Prix – Parksville

Galey Farms – Saanich

“We have narrowed it down to our final five, although we appreciate each and every interested party and offer of support,” reads a Facebook post on a page made for Howard by the family who owns the gnome. “We will be making our final decision on Tuesday (March 26). We are taking his longevity and care into account as well as ensuring he will continue to be in the family based environment he was originally built for.”

Bridget Matewish, granddaughter of Ron Hale who built Howard, said representatives from the Chevron gas station where Howard currently stands told her “due to legal reasons” they no longer want the statue on their property and will tear him down if he’s not gone by April 30.

Matewish and her family instantly began searching for a new location for Howard. They’ve since received close to 100 offers from people wanting to give Howard a new home.

