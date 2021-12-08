Police are looking for suspects and witnesses after shots were fired into a car in north Nanaimo early Wednesday, Dec. 8. (File photo)

Shots fired at parked car, SUV speeds away from scene in Nanaimo

Numerous RCMP officers called to Linley Valley Drive early Wednesday, Dec. 8

Police are looking for suspects after shots were fired at a vehicle in north Nanaimo last night.

The shots were fired into a parked Chrysler car in the 6000 block of Linley Valley Drive and a black SUV was spotted leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, which triggered a large police response shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said several shots were fired into the unoccupied vehicle and no one was hurt.

“We’re following up with the neighbours,” O’Brien said. “There may be video camera [footage] of the incident. We’re not sure why it happened and [there are] no suspects.”

The black SUV the shots were allegedly fired from was possibly a late-model Mazda.

“Our investigation’s continuing,” O’Brien said. “The vehicle’s been seized for forensic investigation. We’re trying to determine motive. Was there any connection to the vehicle? Why was that vehicle targeted? We’re co-ordinating with various units on the Island, based on our forensic evidence.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-45303.

