RCMP said shots were fired at an unsanctioned grad party at a Fry Lake campsite on Saturday, May 28. Google Maps image

RCMP said shots were fired at an unsanctioned grad party at a Fry Lake campsite on Saturday, May 28. Google Maps image

Shots fired at Vancouver Island campground grad party, RCMP investigating

Non-party goers attended the site, fired a gun into the air, and damaged some vehicles

Campbell River RCMP responded to a gun incident at a campground outside of the city in the early hours of Saturday, May 28.

“At approximately 3 a.m., RCMP were called to a Fry Lake group campsite by an In Reach communicator message that advised of shots fired into the air,” said RCMP spokesperson Maury Tyre.

The campsite was being used for an unsanctioned grad party, he added.

READ MORE: Art pieces stolen from Campbell River charity

READ MORE: Gas heater explosions mistaken for gun fire at Campbell River Walmart

Police are still investigating the incident, but Tyre said it’s clear that people from outside the party attended the site, fired a rifle or shotgun into the air, and damaged cars that were parked by means other than the firearm.

“It’s unclear at this time what motives drove the suspects to the decisions they made,” Tyre said. “But no matter the reason, use of a firearm in such a fashion is a serious offence and is being investigated as such.”


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RivergunsRCMP

Previous story
Three Nanaimo men charged after ‘dark web’ drug-trafficking bust
Next story
Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (fourth from right) met with delegates from 30 NATO countries over the weekend. Photo courtesy Rachel Blaney
Ukraine support, climate impact of military discussed by North Island-Powell River MP at NATO PA event in Lithuania

Celtic Celebration photos by Debra Lynn
Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association’s Celtic Celebration takes over Civic Centre

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

The Tenors played a benefit concert in Port McNeill on May 27. (Debra Lynn photo)
The Tenors benefit concert in Port McNeill raises funds for a good cause