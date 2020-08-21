In 1980 Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope and ran across the country for 143 days straight to help raise awareness for cancer research and funding. (TERRY FOX RUN FILE PHOTO)

Sign up now for virtual Terry Fox Run

There’s no entry fee this year, all you have to do is register online.

The annual Terry Fox Run will be a little different this year.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Terry Fox Run, a 5k run, walk or ride, will be held virtually on Sept. 20.

North Islanders are being asked to join in and raise funds for cancer research while ensuring they practice social distancing.

“Terry once said, ‘Anything is possible if you try.’ Today, 40 years later, we will have to innovate as well – we can’t think of anything that Terry would appreciate more. Help us celebrate the 40th anniversary of Terry’s Marathon of Hope by joining us today,” states the Terry Fox Run’s official website.

Port Hardy held a run in 2019 after two years were missed due to not having an organizer. All told, Port Hardy residents managed to raise $2,470 for cancer research.

There’s no entry fee this year, all you have to do is go online and register either by yourself, with your family or put together a virtual team before collecting pledges.

To register for the virtual run go to https://terryfox.org/run/

