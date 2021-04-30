A Sikh advocacy group says the government of India has blocked a Canadian website that aims to raise funds for COVID-19 patients in India. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bikas Das

A Sikh advocacy group says the government of India has blocked a Canadian website that aims to raise funds for COVID-19 patients in India. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bikas Das

Sikh advocacy group says India blocked Canadian website to fund COVID-19 patients

Lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs For Justice says it launched the website Tuesday to connect Indian patients with donations to buy liquid oxygen

A Sikh advocacy group says the government of India has blocked a Canadian website that aims to raise funds for COVID-19 patients abroad.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a lawyer for Sikhs For Justice, said it launched a website Tuesday to connect patients in four Indian states with donations to buy liquid oxygen.

“Economically poor and economically downtrodden Indians do not have enough money to buy oxygen for their families and for the patients,” Pannun said.

Oxygen cylinders have seen drastic markups amid a supply shortage as the pandemic ravages the country.

“A $2 cylinder, they are selling it at $30, a 1,500 per cent increase, even though the dead bodies are piling up,” he said.

A screenshot provided by the group, which has chapters in Toronto, New York City and London, shows a computer unable to connect with the server of the new site, OxygenFund.org.

Pannun saidonly the Indian government has the authority to bar access to the web page, which he says received more than 60 applicants in the first 24 hours followed by thousands of WhatsApp calls since the site went off-line in India.

India’s government did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

With the web page unavailable there, the organization has been swamped with WhatsApp calls over the last few days, largely from the states of Maharashtra and West Bengal.

“We have thousands of missed calls. Thousands. It’s ringing non-stop,” Pannun said, noting Sikhs For Justice has four people working “around the clock” to answer queries.

The group launched another site Thursday, Oxygen4Punjab.org, which was blocked again within hours, he said.

Anshuman Gaur, India’s deputy high commissioner to Canada, says his government has labelled Sikhs For Justice a terrorist group, but could not comment on whether the state blocked its site.

“They are banned,” he said in a phone interview.

The international organization, which advocates for an independent Sikh state and promotes humanitarian aid, was labelled “unlawful” in 2019 by the Indian government led by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Last year, the government posted a short list of Sikh organizations and individuals it deems to be “terrorists.” The list included Pannun, who has dismissed the designation as a reaction to his peaceful advocacy for an independent Sikh state.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusIndia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. senior scammed into sending $20K overseas, hidden between books
Next story
Trudeau acknowledges ‘system-wide failure’ in military’s handling of sexual misconduct

Just Posted

The Fort Rupert Curling Club. (North Island Gazette file photo)
COVID-19: Curling club’s bills to be paid by District of Port Hardy

The COVID-19 Restart Fund is intended to ensure that there is a smooth recovery

The new bridge on the Cape Scott Trail. (Cape Scott Park and North Coast Trail Facebook photo)
New bridge on Cape Scott Trail means better access for everyone

‘Happy hiking everyone!’

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family back in February along with a happy birthsay card signed by a Russian composer who died in 1924. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family by dead Russian composer stuffed with Ecstasy

Police confirm powder sent from Europe along with ‘Happy Birthday’ wishes was MDMA

Black Press RCMP file photo
Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP join with Missing Children Society of Canada

For more information about this please go to rescu.mcsc.ca

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.
Port Hardy council agrees to have lines painted at Fort Rupert school

‘Anything that we do for the community, we typically do through the grant in aid budget.’

The Tiny Home Village, at 940 Caledonia Ave., is set to welcome 30 residents starting May 12. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: New Victoria tiny home village set to welcome 30 unhoused people

Residents are expected to start moving in May 12

Seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. to April 27, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate declines, people in hospital rises to 511

740 new cases confirmed Friday, four more deaths

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, hopes that an emergency review of new regulations governing the spot prawn industry will see some changes. (File photo)
Feds to conduct emergency review of new West Coast prawn fishery regulations

Regulations make the sale of frozen-at-sea spot prawns illegal

Amrinder Singh’s remains were supposed to be flown home last week from British Columbia to India to be laid to rest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bimaljeet Kaur Kaler
Flight cancellations to India delay shipment of B.C. man’s body back to his family

Amrinder Singh, 29, had been in Canada for a few months when he died on April 5

Some of the 13 German shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alta. in 2021. (RCMP)
Phazer, not Pfizer, among 13 ‘P’ names chosen for RCMP’s newest puppy recruits

More than 20,000 online entries submitted for national Name the Puppy contest

Born and raised in Williams Lake, Maxine Quigg has since been a longtime resident of the City of Watertown in the state of New York. She was one of two victims gunned down at Bridgeview Real Estate Wednesday, April 28, 2021, a real estate brokerage she owned with business partner Terence O’Brien. (Northern New York Community Foundation photo)
‘She was the love of our life’: Former Cariboo woman killed in U.S. workplace shooting

Maxine Quigg and her business partner were shot at their real estate brokerage in Watertown

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was found guilty of accessing and possessing child pornography in Chilliwack provincial court on April 30, 2021. (File)
B.C. church pastor found guilty of accessing ‘substantial’ amounts of child pornography

No reasonable doubt raised by John Vermeer’s claim that pornography found on his computer wasn’t his

The Royal B.C. Museum has added a tamba dining set, used by a Punjabi man on his voyage to Canada in 1927, to its ‘100 Objects of Interest’ online collection. (Courtesy of Royal B.C. Museum)
Punjabi dining set added to Royal B.C. Museum’s ‘100 Objects of Interest’ collection

Set used by Indar Singh Gill on his voyage from Punjab to Canada in 1927

Kim Cooper, 53, stands next to her vehicle with a disabled parking pass permit on Wednesday, April 28, in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. woman with heart condition verbally accosted over disabled parking stall

‘I just burst into tears… I mean, I was just shaking’

Most Read