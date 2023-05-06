Simon Fraser University is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019. Simon Fraser University has retained a Vancouver-based lawyer after concerns were raised by student-athletes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Simon Fraser University is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019. Simon Fraser University has retained a Vancouver-based lawyer after concerns were raised by student-athletes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Simon Fraser University hires lawyer after student-athletes voice concerns

The university has hired Sarah Chamberlain, who works for the law firm Southern Butler Price

Simon Fraser University has retained a Vancouver-based lawyer after concerns were raised by student-athletes.

University spokesman Braden McMillan says in an emailed statement that the university has hired Sarah Chamberlain, who works for the law firm Southern Butler Price, and specializes in investigating sports-related matters.

McMillan did not detail the specific allegations Chamberlain will investigate

He says the university takes all complaints of bullying and harassment very seriously.

Chamberlain was appointed by the Office of the Sports Integrity Commissioner as a independent investigation/assessor member for its Investigation Unit and Sport Environment Assessment Unit in 2022.

The office operates as an independent division of the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Simon Fraser Football Alumni Society tables save-the-team proposal to university

THE MOJ: All that history and SFU’s storied football program ended with a press release

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballSFU

Previous story
Indigenous domestic violence victim shares her story and her Red Dress Day display

Just Posted

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Christina Jackson signs the oath of office, which solidifies her new position as the town’s official Deputy Corporate Officer. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council roundup: Grant funds, Rogers cell tower, dog park, and more

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate Ethan Bono’s goal in the first period of Game 2 against the Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday, April 1. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Bono’s late-game heroics send Alberni Valley Bulldogs to Fred Page Cup finals

Tyson
Tyson’s Thoughts: Let’s talk Stink Creek Park and the Safer Places Project

Pop-up banner image