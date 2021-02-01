Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alex Brandon

Single-shot vaccine’s other advantages may soon outweigh lower efficacy, Fauci says

Johnson and Johnson vaccine has proven to be 72% effective in U.S.

The pre-eminent infectious disease expert in the United States is urging people not to sell short the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine has virtues beyond an efficacy rate that lags that of its predecessors.

The vaccine, which has proven 72 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 in the U.S., also helps to prevent death and hospitalization, needs only basic refrigeration and requires just one dose.

Fauci says some people may find it a good alternative to the current crop of double-dose, deep-freeze vaccines, which are 95 per cent effective at preventing infection.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has yet to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but is likely to be next in the pipeline.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says time will tell whether different vaccines should be aimed at different demographic groups.

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson says COVID-19 vaccine 85% effective against severe illness

The Canadian Press

Coronavirusvaccines

Most Read