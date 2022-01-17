Six people arrested after shots fired in Nanaimo

Six people were arrested and remain in custody after RCMP were called to a report of shots fired at a residence in Harewood.
According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police rushed to the 300 block of Hillcrest Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.
RCMP say numerous officers responded to the incident, which occurred at a property known to police. The six adults were arrested without incident and “there were no reported injuries from the shots fired.”
“Police have secured the residence while investigators prepare a judicial authorization to allow officers to enter the home and search for evidence,” the release noted.
