Six people are in police custody after shots were fired at a home in Harewood on Monday, Jan. 17. (News Bulletin file photo)

Six people arrested after shots fired in Nanaimo

No one injured in incident, RCMP investigating home in Harewood

Six people were arrested and remain in custody after RCMP were called to a report of shots fired at a residence in Harewood.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, police rushed to the 300 block of Hillcrest Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

RCMP say numerous officers responded to the incident, which occurred at a property known to police. The six adults were arrested without incident and “there were no reported injuries from the shots fired.”

“Police have secured the residence while investigators prepare a judicial authorization to allow officers to enter the home and search for evidence,” the release noted.

