Port McNeill RCMP arrested six people during a drug trafficking investigation in the north Vancouver Island community on June 3, 2020. (Black Press File Photo)

Six people arrested during Port McNeill drug investigation

Police had come to suspect the residence was involved in drug trafficking

Six people were arrested following a drug investigation on the North Island last week.

Acting on community tips and a hunch, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a Port McNeill residence on June 3.

Members of the Port McNeill Frontline unit had become aware of the “tell-tale signs of drug trafficking,” according to an RCMP press release.

RELATED: Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

They executed a search warrant at the Chelan Crescent home, where they arrested six people and conducted a search for evidence.

“Drug trafficking investigations are complex and require many members of a detachment working on a variety of tasks to obtain a successful conviction in court, which is the ultimate goal,” said Cpl. Nathan Lingley of the Port McNeill RCMP.

RELATED: Impaired driving complaint leads RCMP to over $20K in cash, evidence of drug trafficking

He said evidence will be forwarded to the BC Prosecutions service to obtain drug trafficking charges.

The investigation continues.

RELATED: Cancelling bus service between Campbell River and Port Hardy will compromise health access, region warns

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Troops could be called to testify in lawsuits against long-term care homes

Just Posted

Six people arrested during Port McNeill drug investigation

Police had come to suspect the residence was involved in drug trafficking

Alert Bay resident carves tribute to his community kicking COVID-19’s butt

‘Our little village crushed the curve with love and commitment’

Vancouver Island’s current COVID-19 case count officially hits zero

Of the 130 recorded Island Health cases, five people have died, 125 recovered

Port Hardy called in record number of black bear sightings last year

Conservation Officers attended 74 of the 314 calls made

North Island recreation camping site closed due to vandalism

Ruined picnic tables are the main damage

VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released after nearly three-month recovery

The bird took its first free flight in over two months on June 5.

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Nanaimo-area man recovering in hospital with multiple injuries after helicopter rescue

Man was hiking on Mount Arrowsmith with two other men when he fell 20 metres

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Former B.C. goaltender speaks out about racism in Canadian hockey, society

Michael Herringer shared his personal experiences on Instagram June 5

Vancouver Island First Nations urge caution driving Bamfield Road after serious crash

Dust obscured driver’s vision on logging road with destructive reputation

‘Like finding a needle in a haystack’: Ancient arrowhead discovered near Williams Lake

The artifact is believed to be from the Nesikip period between 7,500 BP to 6,000 BP

Most Read