Small rise in crime in Port Alice with 85 files opened in third quarter

While it’s been pretty quiet in Port Alice these last few months, crime has still continued to slowly rise.

The village had 30 files opened in the first quarter of the year (January-March), and then 59 files were opened in the second quarter (April-June).

The third quarter (July-September) saw another increase with 85 files opened, which Port Hardy RCMP detachment commander Corp. Chris Voller says is primarily due to the summer months having more people spending time outside, leading to more criminality.

Port Alice RCMP files opened in the third quarter

Assaults:

Common / Trespassing – 7;

Assault w/ Weapon or CBH – 1;

Aggravated – 1;

Criminal Harassment – 0;

Utter Threats Against Person – 5;

Sexual assaults:

Sexual Assault – 0;

Sex Assault w/Weapon or CBH – 0;

Sexual Interference – 0;

Aggravated sexual assault – 0;

Sexual Exploitation – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 0;

Liquor Violation Tickets Issued – 0;

Breach of Peace – 1;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 1;

Cause Disturbance – 4;

Secondary Involving Alcohol – 2;

Mischief under $5,000 – 2;

Mischief over $5,000 – 0;

Loss Enjoyment of Property – 0;

Breach of Probation (Adult) – 0;

Breach of Probation (Youth) – 0;

Bail Violations – 0;

By-Law Noise – 1;

False / Abandoned 9-1-1 – 1;

Break & Enter Business – 0;

Break & Enter Residence – 1;

Theft from motor vehicle less than $5,000 – 2;

Theft from motor vehicle more than $5,000 – 0;

Shoplifting Under $5,000 – 0;

Missing Persons – 1;

Missing Persons High Risk – 0;

Unspecified Assistance – 4;

False Alarm – 1;

Mental Health Act – 4;

Suicidal – 2;

Cocaine Trafficking – 0;

Cocaine Possession – 0;

Cannabis Possession – 0;

Cannabis Trafficking – 0;

Impaired driving – 4;

Charge Recommended – 0;

Charged – 0;

Unfounded / Unsubstantiated – 0;

IRP — 24 Hour – 0;

IRP — 3 Day – o;

IRP — 7 Day – 0;

IRP — 30 Day – 0;

IRP — 90 Day – 0;

Violation Tickets (Moving) – 2;

Violation Tickets (Non-Moving) – 0;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 1;

Motor Vehicle Incident Over $1,000 – 0; and

Street Checks – 3.

