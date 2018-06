On Friday, June 8 a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and North Vancouver. (Screen grab)

On Friday, June 8 a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and North Vancouver.

Centred roughly 34 kilometres east of Duncan, the shaking occurred at 10:09 a.m. according to Natural Resources Canada.

“There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected,” said the earthquake details.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude of 3.2 at a depth of 58.2 km.



