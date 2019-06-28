Image from the BC Wildfire Service, June 28, 2019.

UPDATED: Small wildfire reported northwest of Campbell River was ‘just a smoke chase’

Several wildfires on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast following lightning storms

UPDATE: 10:49 a.m. – A small wildfire reported near Campbell River was a false alarm, according to the BC Wildfire Centre.

“Someone thought they saw smoke,” said Dorthe Jakobsen, an information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre. “We went, we looked, there was nothing there.”

The website of the BC Wildfire Service indicated that a fire near Brewster Lake Road was discovered on Thursday, but Jakobsen said it was “just a smoke chase.”

Meanwhile, lightning was blamed for a number of small fires reported elsewhere on the Island.

A wildfire estimated at 0.01 hectares in the Conuma River area, west of Gold River, was caused by lightning, according to the BC Wildfire Service. It was discovered on Thursday.

That small spot fire is under control, Jakobsen said.

Three other lightning-caused wildfires, each one a fraction of a hectare in size, were discovered on Wednesday in mountainous areas west of Port Alberni, according to the BC Wildfire Centre’s interactive map.

A lightning-caused wildfire discovered in early June on Read Island, northeast of Campbell River, is listed at 17.3 hectares and under control.

READ MORE: Read Island fire reached 30 hectares in size

Several wildfires were also listed on the Sunshine Coast by Friday morning.

The largest of the lightning-caused fires listed in that region is in the Quarry Lake area on Nelson Island southeast of Powell River. It was discovered on Wednesday and its estimated size was 5.44 hectares. The fire is listed as out of control.

A suspected person-caused fire is located in the Cecil Hill area on the Sechelt Peninsula, southeast of Powell River. It was reported on Monday, and was being held at approximately nine hectares by Friday. That fire led to an evacuation alert for a number of homes.

READ MORE: Wildfire on Sunshine Coast threatening seven homes

Conditions remain very dry across Vancouver Island despite recent rainfall, according to a provincial drought levels map.

Drought-like conditions have led to concerns of another intense wildfire season following two consecutive years of record-breaking wildfires linked to global climate change in B.C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney’s concerns about fishery closures answered by minister Wilkinson

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney’s concerns about fishery closures answered by minister Wilkinson

“(DFO) is working to acknowledge the many Canadians who wrote in on this issue”

Port McNeill council’s 2018 Annual Report presented

The new councillors and mayor were limited to reporting on the outcomes of their predecessors.

Salal dying off in numbers that might surprise

Bill McQuarrie explores reasons behind why salal is dying off at a surprising rate.

Aftershock soccer tournament takes over Port Hardy fields

Around the clock matches were played in divisions ranging from tots to U18.

Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre’s 2018-2019 graduating class

The Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre is located on the Tsulquate reserve in the North Island.

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

UPDATED: Small wildfire reported northwest of Campbell River was ‘just a smoke chase’

Several wildfires burning on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast following lightning storms

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Jury makes recommendations following inquest into overdose death of B.C. teen

BC Coroners Inquest jury says more treatment facilities needed in B.C., on Vancouver Island

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Most Read