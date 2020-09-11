Smoky skies greeted residents across Greater Victoria Tuesday morning. The haze even obscured mountain views from Sidney. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

Smoky skies alert for north Vancouver Island

Smoke from fires in the western United States expected to reach north Vancouver Island this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for north Vancouver Island, warning that wildfire smoke travelling north from fires in the western United States could reach as far north as Prince George this weekend.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gasses which include many chemicals that can harm your health,” the advisory stated, recommending that people take care to reduce exposure.

The weather service is predicting smoke from the wildfires in the western United States to reach north Vancouver Island this weekend. Smoke from these major fires have already pushed north into the Lower Mainland and south Vancouver Island.

As for fires in B.C., there are two out of control fires in the Coastal fire region, and eight contained fires. The two out of control fires are remote, and not at risk of homes or businesses. In the rest of the province, there are two wildfires of note both in the Southeast region.

See more information at https://weather.gc.ca/warnings

Wildfire season

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults
Next story
Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road

Just Posted

Smoky skies alert for north Vancouver Island

Smoke from fires in the western United States expected to reach north Vancouver Island this weekend

Register now for virtual Terry Fox Run in Port Hardy

Port Hardy organizer Janet Dorward says the motto is “Your Day Your Way” for virtual Terry Fox Run

15-year-old heat record broken in Port Hardy

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

Port Hardy’s Chief Administrative Officer says goodbye

Allison McCarrick has been hired as the CAO for the Town of Ladysmith and will start in October.

BELLA BELLA: Heiltsuk Tribal Council notified of positive COVID-19 case

Emergency operations centre reactivated

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Sun’s out, guns out: RCMP arrest man following disturbance in Errington

Search warrant yields illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms

Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Kaela Janine Mehl convicted of murdering 18-month-old daughter in 2017

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road

Gov’t announcement comes as first anniversary of UVic student deaths approaches

Most Read