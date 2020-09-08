Blue Sky Canada Smoke Forecasting System is showing that local smoke is coming from fires in Washington, in forecast modeling from Sept. 8, 2020 (Blue Sky Canada)

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

A forecast modeling system shows just how much smoke is drifting from fires in Washington and Idaho over southern B.C.

The Blue Sky Canada Smoke Forecasting System tracks and forecasts smoke as it drifts through air sheds, sparking enough of a concern for the government to release a Smokey Skies Bulletin on Sept. 8.

The regions most affected by the “long range transport” of the smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours will be Vancouver Island, the coastal mainland, Okanagan, Kootenays, and the Boundary region. The map in the bulletin also includes the Fraser Valley.

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour,” the bulletin states. “Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.

They advise people with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID19, as well as older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

READ MORE: “We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Tips they offer include:

• Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you feel unwell.

• Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

• If you have asthma or other chronic illness, carry any rescue (fast-acting) medications with you at all times and activate your personal care plan that has been designed with your family physician.

• Make sure that children and others who cannot care for themselves follow the same advice.

• Monitor your symptoms.

• If you are unsure whether you need medical care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1.

• If you are experiencing difficulty in breathing, chest pain or discomfort, or a severe cough, contact your health care provider, walk-in clinic, or emergency department. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

Air Quality is changing to moderate or high on the AQHI scale, as well.

The highest is in the Central and South Okanagan, at 10+, while areas with High AQHI today (Sept. 8) include Duncan, some areas of Metro Vancouver, and the North Okanagan.

READ MORE: Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C. as temperature records have tumbled

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

air qualityWeatherWildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island
Next story
Man charged after cougar harassed with a slingshot in Banff National Park

Just Posted

Carved culturally modified tree stolen from Lake Anutz

The Spirit of Anutz was felled sometime in late August

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Future uncertain for the shuttered Doug Bondue Arena in Port Alice

The dormant pulp mill still owes the village over two million dollars in unpaid taxes.

Mount Cain in the off-season hosts many tasty delights

This beautiful north Island alpine park is not just for snow sports

Northisle announces significant improvement in gold and copper recoveries

‘we are excited about currently underway metallurgical testing on the nearby Red Dog Deposit’

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C.

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, limit late-night alcohol sales at bars, restaurants

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island

BC Ferries experiencing heavy traffic for post-Labour Day weekend travellers

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket

38-year-old truck driver bought winning ticket at Jingle Pot Gas N Go

Coquihalla crash victim awarded $9 million in BC Supreme Court

Man who collided with tractor trailer driver who swerved erratically can no longer live independently

Most Read