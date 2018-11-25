Drivers tackling Interior highways are urged to proceed with caution due to winter weather forecasts. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)

Snow, freezing rain, ice pellets in forecast for B.C. Interior highways

Environment Canada is calling for snow for various highways across the province

Drivers tackling Interior highways should exercise a degree of caution Sunday as Environment Canada calls for ice pellets, freezing rain and snow.

According to Environment Canada’s BC Traveller’s Routes forecast, five centimetres of snow are expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt. That snow will change to rain in the morning with the risk of freezing rain.

Further north on the Coquihalla, between Merritt and Kamloops, two-to-four centimetres of the fluffy white stuff is expected to fall.

The Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna, will see periods of ice pellets, for an estimated total of two centimetres, this evening and freezing rain overnight. Those conditions are expected to continue through Monday morning.

Related: Brutal winter spurs province to boost highway safety measures

Related: ‘Hazardous’ winter storm forecast for Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Ice pellets are also forecast between Hope and Princeton via Allison Pass on Highway 3. These pellets will also be followed by periods of freezing rain into Monday. Elsewhere on Highway 3, between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight followed by Monday morning snow of five-to-ten centimetres.

Only light snow and a 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass later tonight. Monday calls for about five centimetres of snow.

Up north, Highway 97 between Clinton and 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit will see flurries and the risk of freezing rain. Near Pine Pass on the same highway, two-to-four centimetres of snow is forecast.

From Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta Border on the Yellowhead Highway, Environment Canada calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries followed by two centimetres of snow Monday morning.

On the Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler, an estimated 10-to-15 centimetres of wet snow is in the forecast.

Environment Canada’s next forecast is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches
Next story
Senators to resume debate on postal legislation after taking a day to reflect

Just Posted

RBC gives $50,000 to support Aboriginal students at North Island College

Indigenous students at all North Island College campuses will be able to… Continue reading

Heavy winds, rain batter B.C.’s south coast

Winds will reach speeds of up to 80 km/hr

MP Blaney takes a stand for postal workers, citing high injury rates and long overtime hours

Liberal government poised to pass back-to-work legislation during weekend

Local secondary schools’ culture programs run strong across North Island

PHSS, NISS culture programs for Indigenous students are part of an enhancement agreement with SD85.

Portrait of an overdose: “She doesn’t look like a drug addict to me”

Remembering Gala Stewart: Mother of Vancouver Island OD victim using tragedy to raise awareness

VIDEO: Tri-Port Midget Wild go on a three game winning streak by edging out Capitals at the Chilton Arena

The Tri-Port Midget Wild are now 3-1-1 in league play this season.

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

PHOTOS: Port Alice honours Remembrance Day, holds craft fair to get into the Christmas spirit

North Island Gazette freelancer Debra Lynn photographed both events.

Winterfestival a hit for Sointula

Sointula Winterfestival is the North Island’s full-ferry destination ​to a weekend of… Continue reading

North Island Bantam Eagles shutout Victoria Racquet Club in Port McNeill

The Eagles improved their league play record to 6-0.

North Island Eagles Alumni defeat North Island Midget Eagles in Gazette Hamper hockey game

The hamper game raised cash, food and toy donations for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund.

VIDEO: Tri-Port Midget Wild go on a three game winning streak by edging out Capitals at the Chilton Arena

The Tri-Port Midget Wild are now 3-1-1 in league play this season.

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Most Read