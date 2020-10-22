Environment Canada has issued a snowfall advisory for parts of Vancouver Island for Thursday and Friday.(File photo)

Snowfall expected in parts of Vancouver Island this week

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement that forecasts snowfall in east, north and inland Vancouver Island on Thursday and Friday.

According to the statement, early season snowfall over higher terrain and highway passes is possible in east, north and inland Vancouver Island, especially in areas from Courtney to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

Precipitation and falling temperatures will bring the chance of snow and tricky driving conditions for Highway 19 between Campbell River and Port Hardy, Highway 28 to Gold River, and Highway 4 between Coombs and Port Alberni.

The low pressure system will pass just off Vancouver Island Friday morning and move onto the Washington coast Friday evening. Meanwhile, Arctic air will advance southward through the B.C. interior.

A few cm’s of snowfall is possible before becoming mixed with rain Friday afternoon. Colder temperatures are expected to last throughout the weekend.

According to the Environment Canada statement, the system will move out of the region Friday evening but a cold airmass settling in behind the system will ensure temperatures remain 5 to 8 degrees below seasonal normals.

Snow

