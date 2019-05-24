An Ontario man has been successful in his search for ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ who he met 50 years ago travelling in Europe. (Submitted by Doug Bradley)

So, they found ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’

Dave Tryon, now 72 and living in North Delta, will reunite with long-ago travelling friends in Monterrey, Calif.

They found Dave.

An Ontario man who contacted the Vancouver Island Free Daily last week, hoping to find ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’, a person he met 50 years ago travelling in Europe, has been successful in his search.

“I owe you guys a debt of thanks,” said Douglas Bradley with a laugh on Friday. “It’s a most extraordinary story.”

Bradley, who lives in Ottawa, went on his needle-in-a-haystack quest, searching for the fellow he knew only by his first name, to let him know of an upcoming reunion for a group of travellers that watched the moon landing together on the floor of the U.S. embassy just outside Bonn, Germany in 1969.

“I was backpacking in Europe in 1969 with my sister… we bumped into a bunch of people in Koln, one Canadian and five Americans and we proceeded to the Bonn Youth Hostel,” Bradley said. “There we noticed that the moon landing was the next day and we were only a couple of kilometres away from the old U.S. embassy.”

RELATED: So, do you know ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’?

Bradley said he, his sister, Dave and the five Americans travelled together for another four or five days after that.

“Then we sort of split up,” Bradley said. “Dave was the one who owned a car so he drove the Americans through Italy and France and Spain.”

Unfortunately Bradley didn’t record Dave’s last name in the diary he kept during his trip and only knew he came from somewhere on Vancouver Island.

That’s where readers of the VI Free Daily and other Black Press Media outlets took over.

Bradley’s story was shared countless times, and Dave was located this week.

He’s Dave Tryon, 72 and living in North Delta, having retired seven years ago after a 40-year career with Pepsi.

Tryon’s sister-in-law lives in Victoria (he also has a sister in Coombs), who shared the story with her son in Edmonton, who passed the information along to Bradley and the two travelling pals were able to talk for the first time in five decades.

“I couldn’t reach him right away, because he was in Montreal,” said Tryon. “But I sent him a text and we were able to talk.”

“We talked like it happened yesterday,” said Bradley. “It was fantastic.”

Tryon will now indeed join his former travel mates from June 11-15 for their reunion in Monterrey, Calif.

“Truthfully, I don’t remember too much about the trip,” said Tryon with a chuckle. “All the photos I had, I sent to one of the guys in California, but they weren’t duplicates, so I never got them back.”

He said he is looking forward to the reunion.

“Why not? Quite a blast from the past,” offered Tryon, no longer just the mysterious ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’.

philip.wolf@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

 

‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ (pictured here in 1969) is Dave Tryon from North Delta. (Submitted by Doug Bradley)

Previous story
Volunteers already rescuing fry from drying creekbeds around Cowichan Lake
Next story
B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

Just Posted

North Island Rising: Political polarization

This fall there will be a minimum of four candidates wanting your vote here on the North Island.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The last walk together

“I would give almost anything to be able to have another walk together”

North Island College holding information session on new culinary diploma

Get a sneak peek at the new culinary kitchen at the Campbell River campus

Council approves replacement of overhead heaters at Fire Hall

Port Hardy council has agreed to spend $11,000 on the replacement of… Continue reading

North Island Eagles minor rep hockey organization hand out year-end awards in Port McNeill

It was quite the season and then some for minor rep hockey here in the North Island.

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Volunteers already rescuing fry from drying creekbeds around Cowichan Lake

It’s early but already salmon fry are being left high and dry

So, they found ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’

Dave Tryon, now 72 and living in North Delta, will reunite with long-ago travelling friends in Monterrey, Calif.

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parents’ cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

Most Read