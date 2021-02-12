From bedrooms being too hot to too cold to blanket thieves, B.C. couples had their share of complaints according to a recent BC Hydro survey. (Pixabay photo)

From bedrooms being too hot to too cold to blanket thieves, B.C. couples had their share of complaints according to a recent BC Hydro survey. (Pixabay photo)

Some B.C. couples admit to sleeping in separate rooms over temperature: survey

Even retreating under the covers can’t spare some B.C. couples from temperature issues

With mercury plummeting province-wide, some B.C. couples aren’t able to find refuge under the covers at home, not from each other’s temperature tastes.

A recent study released by BC Hydro found more than 80 per cent of B.C. couples complain about the temperature at home to their partner, with 40 per cent complaining once a week and 15 per cent daily.

A third of couples argue about how the temperature is kept, with 25 per cent of those arguments focused on the bedroom, as 30 per cent of those who responded to the survey said they had or considered sleeping in another room because it was either too hot or too cold in bed.

READ MORE: Heating costs run high for mobile homes, but BC Hydro offers tips

Those who live in Northern B.C. are the most likely to complain about their home temperature at least once a day, perhaps because of the colder climate.

Temperature isn’t the only issue that some couples are facing, with more than half of those surveyed complaining about snoring, 26 per cent who felt their partner takes up too much space, 26 per cent who felt they moved around too much, and 23 per cent who had a partner take all the blankets at night.

Close to 40 per cent of people also like to keep a window open at night and have fought with their partner over it.

BC Hydro doesn’t have a perfect solution for any disputes, and, but it does suggest an ideal temperature when it comes to saving energy.

READ MORE: BC Hydro seeing 10% dip in electricity demand, concerned about reservoir spillover

BC Hydro recommends keeping the thermostat at 16 C when away or sleeping, 21 C when relaxing or watching TV and 18 C when cooking or doing housework.

If a couple has different tastes for temperature, having separate blankets and covers might help — it can be one way to deal with a blanket-hog too.

For couples that can find a compromise, using a programmable thermostat to keep the temperature steady can also help to save up to 15 per cent in energy costs according to BC Hydro.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack
Next story
Q&A: Mayor Dennis Buchanan proud of how Alert Bay handled COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Alert Bay Mayor Dennis Buchanan. (Submitted)
Q&A: Mayor Dennis Buchanan proud of how Alert Bay handled COVID outbreak

Successful response all due to great cooperation, he said

The potentially illicit substance found in the package. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)
Mysterious package sent to Port Hardy family

“We don’t know if its drugs or bath powder or what it is — The substance is being tested”

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Salmon farming exec says feds left the North Island on the hook with no safety net

“Quite possibly the most impactful, careless, reckless, thoughtless, decision that I have ever seen”

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

Apartments in Port Hardy. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
True extent of homelessness on North Island unknown

Mt. Waddington Health Network prepping a survey to get the full picture

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

Tails of Air Transat and an Air Canada aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, in Montreal, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Stricter border controls for travellers to begin Feb. 22

More details of how that will work and who will be covered will come later today

Safe and sound. Tiger made it through an adventure after getting stuck atop a 40-foot tree in Otter Point on Sunday. He was safely put back on solid ground through the efforts of Andrew Church and Affordable Tree Care. (Henry Veasey photo)
Kind-hearted tree-topper rescues B.C. cat stuck 30 hours in a tree

Tree service company owner helps Sooke cat get all four paws back on the ground

Kasari Govender, British Columbia’s human rights commissioner, is seen in an undated handout photo. She says cutting police officer numbers where possible and using the money saved to build affordable housing should be part of a legislature’s committee’s deliberations to change the Police Act, including addressing systemic racism in policing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Human Rights Commission, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Cut police, build affordable housing instead, says B.C. human rights commissioner

Homeless, Indigenous Peoples and those living in poverty have far more interactions with police, says Kasari Govender

Professional Lego builder Robin Sather, here seen in 2018, will be building a castle based on Sidney’s Old Post Office as part of Sidney’s Family Day Weekend Lego Event presented by Peninsula Co-Op running Feb. 13 to Feb. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Old Vancouver Island post office to be immortalized in Lego

Canada’s only professional Lego builder will build a castle based on Sidney building over weekend

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Jesse Goodale, formerly of Nanaimo, for allegedly breaching conditions of his release from prison. (Photo submitted)
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for ‘violent’ Island man

Nanaimo’s Jesse Goodale last seen in Victoria, wanted for breaching conditions of release from prison

Nanaimo District Secondary School. (News Bulletin file photo)
Fire drill didn’t spread COVID-19, says Island school district

Cases reported at Nanaimo District Secondary, but no transmission of virus there

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

In 2020, 8,497 properties were sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region – a 17.1 per cent jump from 2019. (Unsplash)
Here’s how many months you would have to save up to buy a house in these B.C. cities

Best to start planning early, the National Bank of Canada has found

Most Read