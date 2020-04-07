The Cowichan Valley school district will reopen eight elementary schools this week for children of local essential services workers, board chair Candace Spilsbury announced. (Photo by Mark Margerison)

Some Cowichan schools to reopen for children of essential-services workers

Cowichan Valley will open 8 elementary schools this week

Eight elementary schools in the Cowichan Valley school district will reopen this week to ensure the children of essential-service workers in the Valley have child care and/or supervision for their children so that they can continue to work.

“The board of education acknowledges the importance of providing free, on-site care and educational instruction for children of essential-service workers during this public health crisis,” said Candace Spilsbury, chairwoman of the board.

“We are pleased to be able to work with community partners to develop a support system for essential-services workers with children.”

The school district asked parents to complete a survey to identify essential-service workers who needed supervision of their children in order to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED STORY: COWICHAN VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT PLANNING HOW THEY’LL TEACH KIDS DURING SCHOOL CLOSURES

Face-to-face instruction in schools was suspended by the province on March 16, and some essential-services workers have been scrambling to find alternate care for their children.

Spilsbury said the district, and partners, are happy to mobilize to help fill that need.

Based on the survey results, this week, eight elementary schools will start having some students on site to provide this essential-services support.

The essential-services support will be open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for children aged five to 12 (Kindergarten to and including Grade 7) at the schools.

If anyone in the community is an essential-services worker and still requires childcare for their school-aged child, they are being advised to contact their school principal.

Essential-services workers with children up to five years of age can find child care in the community through Clements Centre Child Care Resource and Referral at 250-746-4135 Ext. 231, or cbarclay@celementscentre.org.

“With the introduction of this educational-services support, the school district is working hard to support students, families and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Spilsbury said.

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukon agents placed at B.C. and N.W.T. boundaries to limit spread of COVID-19
Next story
Comox spring training cancelled for Snowbirds next month

Just Posted

Conservation: Two elk unlawfully shot in Northern Vancouver Island

‘The elk also did not have all of the edible portions of meat removed’

Nanaimo, Royal Jubilee to be Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 frontline hospitals

Other Island hospitals will be admitting COVID-19 patients and will be used in a support role

Port Hardy’s annual summer festival FILOMI Days cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Port Hardy’s biggest community celebration happens every year from July 17 to 19.

Reflecting on life during a pandemic

‘This is really a once in a lifetime moment where everything has come to a grinding halt’

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

Comox spring training cancelled for Snowbirds next month

The team announced that due to ongoing travel restrictions they will not be training in the Valley

Some Cowichan schools to reopen for children of essential-services workers

Cowichan Valley will open 8 elementary schools this week

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

Physiotherapists turn to technology to reach patients during COVID-19

Just because services, jobs, and socializing have been put on hold, it… Continue reading

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

Most Read