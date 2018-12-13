Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Kimberly-Clark is recalling regular absorbency U by Kotex Sleek tampons in Canada and the United States after reports of the tampons coming apart upon removal.

The American company says that in some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

In a news release posted online, Kimberly-Clark says there also have been a small number of reports of infections, irritation and injury, but did not specify how many.

The company is advising people to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as vaginal injury, irritation, urogenital infections, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting.

Specific lot numbers can be used to identify whether products are part of the recall, which can be found at the bottom of the packaging.

A full list of the recalled lot numbers is available on the Kimberly-Clark website.

Read more: Coroner determines B.C. teen died of toxic shock syndrome while camping

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school
Next story
B.C. businesses evacuated due to emailed bomb threat, also received in U.S.

Just Posted

Baby, it’s nasty outside: wind and rain will continue across Vancouver Island

Police warn drivers and pedestrians to use precaution during expected rain and winds

Collective agreement met between UFCW 1518 and IGA

Membership voted strongly in favour of the collective agreement, which came days after negotiations.

Safety board issues letters over rail crash that killed three workers in Woss

The safety board conducted the investigation at the request of the Transportation Ministry

SD85’s spring break schedule may change to two-weeks but would overlap Easter

“This makes absolutely no sense to me,” Barrett stated in a letter to school trustees.

UPDATE: Police say false bomb threat came from computer and printer in the school

“The threat was a hoax by a student,” said Port McNeill RCMP.

B.C. businesses evacuated due to emailed bomb threat, also received in U.S.

Penticton and Comox Valley businesses evacuated Thursday morning

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school

The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.

Coal power in Canada must disappear by the end of 2029, new regulations say

Canada has significantly cut its dependence on coal largely due to the closure of all coal plants in Ontario.

‘Naive approach’ to China at fault in Meng mess: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on the Trudeau government to “unequivocally denounce any type of repercussions to Canadians on foreign soil.”

Omar Khadr ‘a model of compliance,’ wants changes to bail conditions: lawyer

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr is back in court today to seek changes to bail conditions.

Police respond to alleged bear-spray threats in Vancouver Island park

A number of Comox dog owners have reported their off-leash dogs being threatened with bear spray

B.C. man linked to human remains probe gets absolute discharge on unrelated mischief count

Curtis Sagmoen was in Vernon Law Courts Dec. 13 for a mischief trial

Kervin’s Corner: 75 years ago this week – Jokerville, RCAF station gets new wing commander

Jokerville was the RCAF airmen’s living quarters, but the station had more history than expected.

Most Read