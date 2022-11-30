BCLC logo

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased on Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria group shared $1M winning ticket in October

Someone who bought a Lotto Max lotto ticket on Vancouver Island woke up $1 million richer Wednesday morning.

The Play Now Lottery website shows winning numbers 2, 9, 19, 27, 39, 45 and 48 will pay out $1 million to a ticket bought in Victoria.

It’s the only prize won in the six Max Millions draws on Nov. 29.

The Lotto Max Extra breakdown shows 51 people matched three of four numbers to earn $1,000 and 3,386 folks matched two of four for a $10 prize. Nearly 70,000 got one of four to score a buck.

The $60 million grand prize was won by a single ticket purchased in Ontario.

The Lotto Max jackpot for the Friday, Dec. 2 draw will be $15 million.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria woman wins $474K in Lotto Max draw

READ ALSO: $500,000 winning lottery ticket sold on Vancouver Island

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gambling

Previous story
Vancouver Island emerges from first snowfall of the season
Next story
Victoria beats Vancouver, Kelowna surprisingly low in city environmental ranking

Just Posted

North Island Eagles teams, coaches, and of course the alumni players all stopped for a group photo at the end of the game. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
11th annual North Island Eagles alumni game hits the ice at the Chilton Regional Arena

Port Hardy saw heavy snow and strong winds on Tuesday. Photo by Tyson Whitney/North Island Gazette
Power out for over 1,000 in Port Hardy

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney wants large grocery store corporations to “pay what they owe.” (Stock photo)
North Island-Powell River MP wants to ‘make huge corporations pay’

Snow falling on Highway 1 at Malahat Summit in 2020.Winter driving conditions are on the way with snow and wind forecast for south, inland, east and north Vancouver Island from Tuesday morning through Wednesday (Nov. 30). (DriveBC/File)
Shift into winter: Snow, wind warnings issued for most of Vancouver Island