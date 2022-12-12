McDevitt’s 2015 Subaru Forester was found near the Sooke Potholes on Saturday (Dec. 10), an area where she loves to hike. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

McDevitt’s 2015 Subaru Forester was found near the Sooke Potholes on Saturday (Dec. 10), an area where she loves to hike. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Sooke RCMP taking over search for missing woman who never made Victoria flight

CCTV footage shows McDevitt heading to the trails at Sooke Potholes

Sooke RCMP has taken over the search for missing 38-year-old woman Melissa McDevitt, who was last spotted via CCTV at the Charters River and Hatchery parking lot on Sooke River Road on Dec. 10, 2022.

Victoria Police had initially been looking for the woman, who was reported missing after she failed to board a scheduled flight on Saturday (Dec. 10). McDevitt, who last spoke to her family Thursday evening (Dec. 8), had planned to travel from Victoria to Vancouver on Saturday but never arrived.

VicPD found McDevitt’s vehicle in the parking lot near the Sooke Potholes and later released a still from CCTV surveillance video – found on Dec. 11– which showed McDevitt entering the trails from the parking lot. McDevitt was wearing a burgundy coloured long sleeved top, blue pants, and carrying two hiking poles.

A ground search was led by Juan de Fuca Search and Rescue and supplemented by the Sooke RCMP, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services.

Search and Rescue efforts continue Monday (Dec. 12). A helicopter that was spotted in a Sooke ballpark on Monday has also been deployed to support the searching, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Berube.

McDevitt, who is neuro-divergent and may appear to show signs of cognitive delay, is described as white, standing five-feet tall and weighing 105 pounds, with a small build. She also lives with alopecia and could be wearing a wig or have short, dyed, rainbow-coloured hair.

Anyone in the area who saw McDevitt through the weekend is asked to call their local police.

READ MORE: MISSING: Police find 38-year-old woman’s car near Sooke Potholes


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personRCMPSookeWest Shore

 

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 38-year-old Melissa McDevitt, after she failed to board a flight from Victoria to Vancouver on Saturday (Dec. 10). (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 38-year-old Melissa McDevitt, after she failed to board a flight from Victoria to Vancouver on Saturday (Dec. 10). (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Previous story
Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants
Next story
Suspect in alleged ‘violent stabbing’ arrested in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Toys being wrapped for the North Island Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund. (Natasha Griffiths photo)
Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund president speaks on the need in the communities

The proposed site location on Beach Drive. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council questions Connected Coast’s plan for underwater fibre-optic cable

The Province is seeking consultation until Feb. 2023 regarding the North Island’s Timber Supply Area (TSA) – (File Photo : Laura Blackwell).
Province seeks public consultation regarding North Island Timber Supply Area

Mount Waddington transit bus. (RDMW photo)
Transit change: Mount Cain Ski Connector not operating this year