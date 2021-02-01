(New Westminster Police)

‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A man has been charged after New Westminster police “followed the sound of screaming” to find a man with a 10-inch knife.

According to police, the incident started at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 when two people called for help. They had been walking along 8th Street when they allege a man they didn’t know began chasing them with a large knife.

When police arrive on scene, they followed the sounds of screaming and found a man with a knife, who dropped it without incident after being confronted by officers.

Police said Aaron Smith, 39, of New Westminster, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

“These men did the right thing in calling 9-1-1,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “If you see someone with what you believe to be a weapon and their behaviour is making you fear for your safety, call us right away.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-525-5411.

