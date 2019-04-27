South Africa marks Freedom Day; apartheid ended 25 years ago

Calls for more jobs for South Africa’s black majority and respect for the rights of the LGBTI community have marked Freedom Day celebrations commemorating the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid.

Singing and dancing punctuated one gathering on Saturday of about 3,500 people on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

A quarter-century ago South Africa’s blacks finally were able to vote, bringing democracy to the country. But long after the brutal apartheid system of racial discrimination, speakers said many still struggle to find a decent life.

Gauteng province Premier David Makhura says South Africa’s people need jobs and land. He also says all South Africans must respect the rights of gay citizens.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

A woman with the South African flag attends Freedom Day celebrations in Kwa-Thema Township, near Johannesburg, Saturday April 27, 2019. Sporting colorful outfits, South Africans celebrate Freedom Day, the holiday marking the 25th anniversary of the end of the brutal system of racial discrimination known as apartheid. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
A woman attends Freedom Day celebrations in Kwa-Thema Township, near Johannesburg, Saturday April 27, 2019. Sporting colorful outfits, South Africans celebrate Freedom Day, the holiday marking the 25th anniversary of the end of the brutal system of racial discrimination known as apartheid. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
A boy passes a mural depicting the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto, South Africa April 27, 2019 as the country celebrates Freedom Day. The country celebrates the day which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid. (AP Photo/Mujahid Safodien)
People attend Freedom Day celebrations in Kwa-Thema Township, near Johannesburg, Saturday April 27, 2019. The country celebrates the day which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
People attend Freedom Day celebrations in Kwa-Thema Township, near Johannesburg, Saturday April 27, 2019. The country celebrates the day which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
A gospel choir performs at Freedom Day celebrations in Kwa-Thema Township, near Johannesburg, Saturday April 27, 2019. The country celebrates the day which commemorates the 25th anniversary of the end of apartheid. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Previous story
More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.
Next story
North Island College campus adopts First Nations name

Just Posted

North Island College campus adopts First Nations name

Port Hardy regional campus will now be known as Mix̱alakwila

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

‘I Hate Shakespeare’ put on at the Gate House Theatre

Director Sequoia Coe was happy with the cast’s hard work.

New look and feel on the way for Evolve Fitness

Owner Tara McCart says she is currently busy expanding the business.

Climate change panel hosted at North Island Secondary School

The panel focused on combating fear, finding solutions, and encouraging youth.

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Most Read