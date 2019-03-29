South Island measles exposures confirmed at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical health officer, holds press conference Friday to address confirmed cases of measles in Victoria. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Two cases of measles infection have been confirmed in Victoria.

Island Health is warning of exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital after two people sought care there on March 6, 8 and 9.

The infections were reportedly contracted while traveling abroad.

“Based upon clinical management and prior immunization, we want to assure people that risk of transmission is extremely low,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical health officer.

People who were at the following locations on the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles:

March 6

Between 5 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Royal Jubilee Hospital, Emergency Department

March 8

7 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Royal Jubilee Hospital, Outpatient clinic

March 9

8:36 p.m. – 11:30 p.m

Royal Jubilee Hospital, Emergency Department

Those who may have been exposed to measles are being asked by Island Health to monitor for symptoms for 21 days after the exposure date. Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest.

If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others. Those who never had the measles infection, or who did not have two doses of vaccine, are at highest risk of measles, and are encouraged to get fully immunized.

Measles immunization is free for everyone.

Call Island Health measles information line to learn more:

  • South Island: 250-544-7676 ext. 27545
  • Nanaimo/Ladysmith/Gabriola: 250-755-3388
  • Courtenay/Comox Valley: 250-331-8599
  • Campbell River and area: 250-850-2120
  • Mt. Waddington/Port Hardy: 250-902-6079

People who are at high risk of severe illness for measles infection (pregnant women, immune compromised, and those under one year of age) can also get a medicine called immune globulin that reduces the risk of severe illness if given within six days of exposure. Measles mumps rubella (MMR) vaccine given within three to six days of exposure also provides some protection.

 

Most Read