Saturnino de la Fuente García died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days. (Guinnessworldrecord.com photo)

Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112

Saturnino De la Fuente passed away at home in Leon, a city in northwest Spain, Jan. 18.

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days, the records agency said.

De la Fuente passed away at home in Leon, a city in northwest Spain, it said.

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man in September, when he was 112 years and 211 days. It said he was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of Leon on Feb. 11, 1909.

De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at age 13, Spain’s state-run news agency EFE reported.

He survived the Spanish flu pandemic that broke out in 1918 and with his wife Antonina had seven daughters and one son, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, it said.

He was to be buried Wednesday at a local cemetery, EFE said.

— Associated Press

