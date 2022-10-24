B.C. SPCA Nanaimo Branch is looking for donations from the public to help cover treatment costs for Ladybug, a five-month-old puppy suffering from a severe case of mange. (Photo submitted)

B.C. SPCA Nanaimo Branch is looking for donations from the public to help cover treatment costs for Ladybug, a five-month-old puppy suffering from a severe case of mange. (Photo submitted)

SPCA in Nanaimo looking for donations to treat puppy suffering from severe mange

Five-month-old Ladybug suffering severe itching and hair loss from mite infestation

The B.C. SPCA is hoping animal lovers will be able to help a five-month-old German shepherd cross puppy suffering from mange, a painful skin disease caused by an infestation of mites.

“Ladybug arrived at the animal centre with severe crusting around her eyes and snout. She had hair loss on her lower legs and the skin on the inside of her back legs was red,” said Bonnie Pequin, manager of the B.C. SPCA animal centre, Nanaimo and District, in a press release. “The vet clinic did a skin scraping confirming Ladybug had demodex mange. They also found bacteria and yeast on her skin. She had enlarged lymph nodes because of her skin issues and conjunctivitis and discharge in both eyes.”

The dog was prescribed five medications and given a Cytopoint injection to help control its itching. It is also receiving medicated baths twice a week to help with the skin issues.

“Unfortunately, Ladybug’s itching is so severe, we had to take her back to the vet for further treatment,” Pequin said.

She said the dog is gentle and loving and warms the hearts of everyone it meets.

“She is initially very shy and is still reluctant to go on leash-walks, but she gives lots of kisses and happy tail-wags,” Pequin said. “Once she gets outside she loves to play and will do this adorable little ‘bunny-hop’ while galloping and chasing balls around. We are truly wishing the best for our little Ladybug.”

The dog is currently receiving foster care. Once its skin issues have been resolved it will be scheduled for spay surgery and vaccinations and will be available for adoption following recovery.

To donate to help cover the costs of Ladybug’s treatment and the care of other animals in need, visit http://medical.spca.bc.ca.

READ ALSO: 3 golden retrievers gather for team photo along Nanaimo River

READ ALSO: Nanaimo firefighters rescue dog from drain pipe after ‘yelp for help’


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsBCSPCA

Previous story
Competition watchdog launches study into grocery sector amid rising food prices
Next story
New B.C. council aims to build resiliency in forestry communities

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney. (Campbell River Mirror file photo)
MP Blaney wants federal investments to help end North Island’s health-care crisis

FILE – An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. salmon farmers say timeline to shut down farms is ‘rushed’; consultations continue

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The executive director of British Columbia’s salmon farmers association says a formalized consultation process for the future of the industry is welcome after several years of “ad hoc” discussions stemming from the Liberal government’s pledge in 2019 to end open-net pen salmon aquaculture off B.C.’s coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island First Nations worry feds flip-flopping on B.C. fish farms transition

Keltic Seafoods in Port Hardy. (Keltic Facebook photo)
Employee owned Keltic Seafoods has been bought out by the Pacific Seafood Group