SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

  • Mar. 26, 2019 7:00 a.m.
  • News

A total of 46 horses, four dogs and four hogs were seized from a property in North Vernon this afternoon (March 25) when the SPCA responded to complaints the animals had been left unattended on the property and were not receiving adequate care.

“SPCA constables met with the owner of the animals earlier this month and issued a number of orders for changes that were required to relieve the distress of the animals,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the B.C. SPCA. “We have monitored the situation and requested daily documentation that the orders were being met.

“Unfortunately, we were not satisfied that the owner had made the necessary changes and sought a warrant to remove the animals.”

The issues of concern related to inadequate food, water and shelter.

The animals have been moved to undisclosed locations in the Okanagan, where they are being examined by veterinarians and receiving on-going care.

“All animals are dependent on their caregivers to provide them with the basic necessities. If we fail to do so, we are failing them,” said Drever. The SPCA investigation into the case continues.

The SPCA is accepting donations to support the cost of care for the seized animals at spca.bc.ca/give.

