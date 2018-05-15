UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

The special prosecutor Peter Wilson recommending 90 days to 6 months in jail for polygamist Winston Blackmore and one month to 90 days in jail for his co-accused James Marion Oler.

Blackmore and Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last summer but Justice Sheri Donegan had held off on sentencing the pair until the constitutional challenge had been argued.

Tuesday’s sentencing hearing took place in a packed B.C. Supreme Court courtroom in Cranbrook.

Defence asked for a range of sentencing remedies, including a conditional sentence or an absolute discharge.

Supporters came to testify to Blackmore’s character before the two sides recommended their sentences.

Donegan dismissed the charter challenge brought forward by polygamous leader Winston Blackmore in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

Both Blackmore and Oler are members of the fundamentalist Mormon community of Bountiful, a small community south of Creston in the southeastern corner of BC.

Blackmore was first investigated for polygamy in the 1990s but was never charged because authorities believed that prosecuting polygamy under Section 293 of the Canadian Criminal Code was unconstitutional.

Blackmore’s charter challenge had argued he had the right to continue his polygamous lifestyle without fear of prosecution.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
https://www.vernonmorningstar.com/news/okanagan-orchardists-asked-to-watch-for-radical-labour-activists/

Just Posted

Mobile fishery officers patrol the coast

Marine Patrol fisheries program sends officers to remote places

Borg’s efforts as fire chief have made Port Hardy Fire Rescue a reliable service again

“It’s been a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to making it happen.”

Shelter me: Rental housing crunch plaguing Vancouver Island

The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Beach Drive landslide update: Geotech firm hired to provide engineering services

Port McNeill has a history of landslides, due to the steep embankment above Beach Drive.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

https://www.vernonmorningstar.com/news/okanagan-orchardists-asked-to-watch-for-radical-labour-activists/

Deep-pocketed special interests can silence opponents, David Eby says

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vancouver Whitecaps captain to represent Costa Rica at World Cup

Kendall Waston to help Costa Rica against Serbia, Brazil and Switzerland in Russia

The Latest: Markle’s dad still hopes to attend Royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s father may have changed his mind and hopes to attend the Royal wedding

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

Military joins search for missing woman after being swept away in Mad River

Saskatchewan woman reportedly fell off of old Mad River trestle bridge, not been seen since

NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed the possibility Monday of immediately wrapping up a NAFTA deal

Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface

An Alberta school division has apologized after a staff member at a Christian school wore blackface while dressed has a Spice Girl

Most Read