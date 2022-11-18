Speed and alcohol believed to be a factor in fiery Byng Road motor vehicle crash

The driver and two passengers escaped from the overturned vehicle before it went up in flames

The motor vehicle caught fire after flipping onto its side on Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Byng Road. (Submitted photo)

Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the fiery motor vehicle crash that occured on Byng Road in Port Hardy, says the RCMP.

“We are continuing to investigate,” confirmed Corporal Ryan Rooke when asked to comment on the matter.

It was a little after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, when the driver of a vehicle travelling on Byng Road lost control and then over corrected, sending the vehicle across the road and flipping over onto its side before catching on fire.

The driver and two passengers were able to escape from the overturned vehicle before it went up in flames.

RCMP received the call for help at 12:22 p.m., and Port Hardy Fire Rescue and emergency personnel also promptly attended the scene.

All three occupents of the vehicle were transported to the hospital, with the driver sustaining undisclosed injuries from the crash.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue put out the vehicle fire and the road was reopened for use in a couple of hours.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crashRCMP