Speed and alcohol believed to be the cause of Saturday night car crash

There was a single motor vehicle incident Saturday night (Feb. 27) on Highway 19 just outside of Port Hardy. Emergency personnel crews were on scene to assist BCEHS with patient care.

When asked to comment, Port Hardy’s acting detachment commander Martin Giguére said the matter is still under investigation, and that “speed and alcohol are believed to [be] contributing factors in the crash.”

He added more information regarding the single motor vehicle incident could potentially be released at a later date.

