Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September 2020 after being reported missing four days earlier. His mother testified on the first day of a coroners’ inquest into his death on Nov. 28, 2022. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September 2020 after being reported missing four days earlier. His mother testified on the first day of a coroners’ inquest into his death on Nov. 28, 2022. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Speed up shift to family care, says B.C. coroner’s jury in death of Cree teen

Jury has made 18 recommendations arising from death of group home resident Traevon Desjarlais

A coroner’s jury has made 18 recommendations after an inquest into the death of a Cree teen who died in a British Columbia group home.

They include calling on the Ministry of Children and Family Development to speed up a new approach to care, favouring family-based services over residential care by contracted staff.

The body of 17-year-old Traevon Desjarlais was found in the home in Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, four days after he was reported missing in September of 2020.

Recommendations out of the inquest, which ruled Desjarlais’ death a suicide, also went to the agencies involved in his care — Rees Family Services and the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society.

Other recommendations include calls for an increase in qualified Indigenous staff, more cultural awareness, better note taking and a policy ensuring that staff are aware that missing children are to be immediately reported to the police.

Desjarlais’ mother told the jury during the inquest that she knocked on the doors and windows of the home where he was living and was told that his room had been checked.

RELATED: Mother of Cree teen who died in Abbotsford group home testifies at coroners’ inquest

RELATED: Coroners’ inquest called into death of First Nations teen in Abbotsford group home

Child welfareInquest

Previous story
Health Canada approves first bivalent booster for kids ages 5 to 11
Next story
Transit change: Mount Cain Ski Connector not operating this year

Just Posted

Mount Waddington transit bus. (RDMW photo)
Transit change: Mount Cain Ski Connector not operating this year

FILE – People wear masks as they pass a pharmacy offering flu shots in downtown Calgary, Alta., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Pop up flu vaccine clinic happening Friday, Dec. 9 at Hardy Bay Drugstore

Aquaculture will be one of the key focus areas of the study. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
Federal and provincial governments give North Island $250,000 for labour market study

Debris believed to be from the 2021 Zim Kingston freighter spill is shown being collected off Palmerston Beach, on Vancouver Island B.C. in this handout image provided by the by the environmental organization Epic Exeo from February 2022. Those who walk the beaches say debris from the 109 shipping containers that went overboard is still washing up onshore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Epic Exeo **MANDATORY CREDIT**
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on Island shores