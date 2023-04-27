RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Roger Street on Tuesday, April 25. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Roger Street on Tuesday, April 25. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Roger Street on Tuesday, April 25. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3600 block of Roger Street on Tuesday, April 25. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Stabbing in Port Alberni leaves one dead, one in custody

Port Alberni RCMP says no threat to public after incident

A stabbing on Roger Street in Port Alberni has led to the death of one man and the arrest of another.

On April 25, the Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a stabbing that had occurred at a housing unit in the 3900 block of Roger Street. Frontline officers located a 59-year-old male victim with life-threatening injuries. The suspect, a man in his 60s, was located and arrested.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital a short time later, said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the RCMP.

“These events are tragic for not only the family and friends of the victim, but the community as whole,” said Johns. “Officers from our Indigenous policing section have reached out to the community and are working with the family of the victim to ensure they have the supports they need at this time.”

Port Alberni’s Major Crime Unit has taken control of the investigation, said Johns.

RCMP say this is “an isolated incident with no threat to the general public” and they will not be making any further comments, due to the ongoing investigation.

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Previous story
B.C. commits $200 million on implementation of UN Indigenous standard
Next story
Update to B.C mental health policy, more resolutions passed at SILGA

Just Posted

Loci #113 carrying spectators between Woss Camp and Woss Lake on the second annual Woss Lake Logger Sports Day. Photo dated June 14, 1969. (Photo supplied)
The history behind the first Woss Lake Logger Sports event goes way back to 1968

A bear sow with a mangled paw in a photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 after trying to get inside a dumpster in front of Forest Grove apartments. The sow had to be put down and the cubs were captured and slated for rehabilitation. (Brian Grover photo)
Port Alice resident explores options for obtaining bear-proof garbage bins

Canadian Coast Guard members, along with the Port Hardy RCMP, help paint Stan Hunt’s 18-foot tall Indigenous monument for residential school children. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Indigenous monument for residential school children receives its first coat of paint

The Scott Island Marine National Wildlife Area was the first protected marine area established under the Canada Wildlife Act. (Government of Canada screen capture)
Oil and gas ‘sleeper permits’ surrendered for sensitive B.C. coastal areas