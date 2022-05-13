Port McNeill Hospital. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Port McNeill Hospital. (North Island Gazette file photo)

Staff shortage causes Port McNeill Hospital to ‘close’ for the weekend

Island Health says it is continuing to actively recruit to fill nursing vacancies in the region

Lack of staff means Port McNeill hospital will not be accepting any new patients this weekend.

“Due to limited staff availability in the Mt. Waddington region and in order to maintain safe patient care, Island Health is advising community residents and visitors to the area that the Port McNeill Hospital (PMH) emergency department will be closed from 7 a.m. on May 13 until 7 a.m. on May 16,” said Island Health in a statement to media.

During this timeframe, no new patients will be admitted to PMH.

“Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to Port Hardy Hospital. Island Health and BC Emergency Health Services have protocols in place to ensure patients are transported to the appropriate site.”

The statement says anyone unsure if they are experiencing a medical situation requiring a visit to an emergency department, can speak to a registered nurse toll free, 24/7 by calling HealthLink BC at 811.

“Island Health continues to actively recruit to fill nursing vacancies in the region, including working with partners to utilize many levers to increase staffing levels in the interim,” the release states.

“The staffing challenges experienced on the north island are not unique to that region, or even Island Health. There is a national shortage of health care providers, affecting all provider groups including nursing. The effects of this national issue are amplified in rural and smaller programs and sites where baseline staffing numbers are lower.”

Island Health added it acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and apologized for any inconvenience.

RELATED: Island Health apologizes after nursing shortage closes hospital ER for 12 hours

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hospitals

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
What federal Conservative leadership candidates can learn from Kenney and Alberta
Next story
BC Ferries plans to go electric mired in government red tape: CEO

Just Posted

Port McNeill Hospital. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Staff shortage causes Port McNeill Hospital to ‘close’ for the weekend

Candice Vanoverschot giving eyelash extensions to her mother, Lonnie Collins. (Debra Lynn photo)
Candi Island Beauty Bar opening in Port Alice

Fire gear that was donated to Ukraine. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Port Hardy donates firefighter gear to help out Ukraine

The eagle that was rescued from inside the house in Port Hardy. (Jill Laviolette photo)
Eagle recovering after crashing through a window in Port Hardy